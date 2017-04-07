On-site hiring for lifeguards at MWR pools

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 07, 2017

Helen Ko

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The Aquatics Department of Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) will hold a lifeguard tryout and hiring day May 7 at Pool 2.

MWR Aquatics is looking to hire more than 25 full-time, part-time and flex lifeguard positions for the upcoming summer season as well as long-term.

This event is open to the public and a shuttle service will be provided for those without base access from Richardson Pool, located next to the Arizona Memorial. Online registration for the hiring day will close April 25.

MWR Aquatics will be hiring on-site after completion of the swim test and will waive the American Red Cross Certification course fee, which is a $175 value. The swim test involves a 300-yard swim, 25-yard brick tow and two-minute water treading test.

Certified lifeguards will also be hired on-site the day of the event for those who are interested in starting a federal career. All applicants need to bring a valid form of identification, a swimsuit and towel.

Online registration closes April 25. Those interested in becoming a lifeguard through MWR can visit www.greatlifehawaii. com/lifeguard-hiring-day to register. Those without base access will need to complete a base access form available on the website and turn it in before the April 25 deadline. Mail-in forms need to be postmarked by April 21.