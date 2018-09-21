OMC to release survey

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 21, 2018

Ohana Military Communities

Ohana Military Communities (OMC) will be launching its annual CEL & Associates resident satisfaction survey Tuesday, Oct. 2.

This provides residents with an opportunity to share their thoughts and feedback on how OMC helps create exceptional living experiences for them.

The CEL annual survey is part of OMC’s overall resident satisfaction program, which reflects their commitment to listen to resident feedback and take specific actions toward community improvements.

Resident participation is vital to ensure OMC is well-informed about all the neighborhood improvements in the past year that have contributed to the residents’ quality of life as well as any opportunities for improvement.

This year, all surveys will be sent to residents via email. Residents are encouraged to check their email and spam folder in the event that their survey is not received by the end of the day Oct. 2. Residents are encouraged to update their current email address at their respective neighborhood office.

There will be more details on upcoming resident events that involve prizes and a grand prize drawing.