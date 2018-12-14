‘No Drone Zone’ at Hawaii military installations

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 14, 2018

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

The holiday season is upon us, and people may receive brand new drones as gifts. However, before you launch your new toy, Navy Region Hawaii would like to remind the public and base personnel that there are certain restrictions on drones at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).

The unmanned aerial systems (UAS), commonly referred to as drones, are growing in popularity with both government and private users.

To ensure the safety and security of military assets, personnel and their families, there are clear restrictions on flying drones over military bases.

All Navy and Marine Corps installations on Oahu are a “No Drone Zone” for all drones without prior approval. These zones also include all communities connected to the Pearl Harbor waterways and Red Hill.

UAS operations within a 5-mile radius of Hickam Airfield including JBPHH, base facilities and a 3-mile radius of their outlying landing fields is prohibited without the approval of the installation commander. It is important to understand the rules when operating or flying a drone.

In February 2018, a civilian-operated drone collided with a helicopter on Kauai.

The responsible use of drones in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines helps to ensure the safety of all people and property.

The FAA has created an app, B4UFLY, to help UAS users identify approved operating areas and includes a flight planning function.

Any UAS flown over military installations without prior permission and coordination with the appropriate authorities is a violation of FAA regulations, the Uniform Code of Military Justice and may be referred to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Civilians and military personnel are subject to various types of disciplinary action, should they fail to comply with FAA guidelines. Coordination with the FAA and installation commander is needed prior to such activity.

Visit faa.gov for more information about drone regulations.