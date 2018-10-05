NIOC starts slow, but finishes fast to beat WSP

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 05, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii Anchors struggled in the first half, but responded with a strong second half to defeat Wing Staff Agency (WSA), 23-0, Oct. 2 in a Red Division intramural flag football game at Earhart Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

With the win, the Anchors remain undefeated with a 3-0 record, while the WSA, after winning their season opener, have now dropped two games in a row.

A pregame controversy may have contributed to the Anchors’ slow start in the first half, which ended with NIOC leading by a slim margin of 7-0.

Prior to the game, a question about the eligibility of NIOC star receiver Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Travis Daniels arose, to which the Anchors team captain Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 2nd Class John Posey graciously obliged to keep the player in question out of the lineup until the matter is resolved.

Playing without Daniels, who is the team’s leading receiver, proved to be a challenge for NIOC, as the team struggled to move the ball in the first half.

NIOC did manage to score on a 41-yard drive midway in the first half, but that was all the team could muster and they went into the break clinging to a 7-0 lead.

The touchdown came on a pass from quarterback Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Jermaine Carmenia to Posey on a 10-yard slant into the end zone.

“We do have our pregame rituals and when there were questions of our integrity and what we do and our accountability and our character, it kind of threw us off,” Posey says. “But that’s just an excuse. It was just adversity and we showed up and said, ‘Hey guys, how do we continue to move forward?’ How did we do that? We just went back to the basics. We do what we know works, we implement the things that we practice every week.”

The second half turned out to be a completely different game for NIOC, who came out of half-time on fire and took the fight straight to WSP.

On NIOC’s first possession in the second half, the team started at its own 20 and quickly proceeded to move the ball into the WSP red zone at the 19.

Carmenia, on the very next play, took the ball and rolled to his left before he connected with a wide open Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 2nd Class Robert Dumlao for a touchdown that doubled the lead to 14-0 after the point after touchdown.

The WSP got the ball back, but back-to-back penalties forced the team deep into its own territory.

On first down from their won 10, WSP called a pass play, but the QB had no time to get rid of the ball, as defensive lineman Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 3rd Class Ryan Davis chased him out of the end zone for a safety to make it 16-0.

However the biggest play of the game was yet to come, as NIOC got the ball back at its own 20. Carmenia delivered a short 6-yard pass to Posey, who appeared to be pinned by the defense.

Instead, Posey quickly shifted lanes and gears, broke out across the field to the right sideline, before cutting it back up field for a 60-yard catch-andrun touchdown.

“All I did is what I do every practice, every game and I make sure I represent my team when I get out there,” Posey said. “Yeah I may have seen a hole, I may have made them miss, but I see my own defense every week. My own defense pushes and jumps on me harder than anybody out here. That is a testament to my team. It (has) nothing to do with me.”