NIOC Hawaii welcomes Means, bids farewell to Gagnon

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 06, 2018

CTR2 (IW) Brooke Miller

Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii Public Affairs

Capt. Madelene Means relieved Capt. Todd Gagnon as commanding officer of Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii during a change of command ceremony held at Nob Hill Community Center on Ford Island, June 22.

Vice Adm. Timothy “T.J.” White, commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F) served as presiding officer for the event and Cmdr. Zachary McKeehan, executive officer of NIOC Hawaii, officiated the ceremony.

Gagnon, who has been in command since June 2016, led more than 2,000 Sailors and civilians as part of NIOC Hawaii, commander, Task Force (CTF) 1070 and the Cyber Operations Integrated Planning Element.

He directed the execution of cyber operations, information operations, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence missions.

“I have been amazed by your accomplishments across this island and the Pacific. The truly sad part for me today is that no matter what happens in my career, I will never again have the privilege to work alongside such an amazing group of individuals,” said Gagnon.

Means, a designated intelligence officer, brings with her a diverse array of military and academic experience to the helm of NIOC Hawaii and CTF 1070.

She served most recently as assistant chief of staff for intelligence at commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. Means also holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in global leadership from the University of San Diego, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Air War College.

“The Task Force 1070 team of Sailors and civilians is a part of a strong warfighting legacy and once again we are making history,” Means said.

“This is a special time to be in this theater, this job, and this legacy and mission,” she continued.

For more news and information from commander, FCC/C10F visit http://www.public.navy.mil/fcc-c10f/, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USFCC, or follow us on Twitter @USFLEETCYBERCOM.