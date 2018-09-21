NIOC defeats Port Royal to win soccer title

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 21, 2018

Story and photos by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Just as you expect it to be, the 2018 Summer Soccer League’s championship game was a tight and close affair, as the two top teams in the league squared off for the bragging rights at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Defense was the name of the game for the two combatants, but in the end, Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii had just enough to edge past USS Port Royal (CG 73), 2-0, to claim the league’s title Sept. 16 at Ear-hart Field.

NIOC got the first score on a goal by Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Travis DeLeon in the first half and then locked it up on a scoring kick off the foot of Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Lorenzo Francis as time was running out in the second half.

“We always try to come out and give it our best,” said De-Leon, who was a selectee to join this year’s All-Navy squad back in May. “This is a good group of players. I’ve been playing with some of these guys ever since I joined the military.”

As the two teams squared off in the championship game, NIOC might have been the fresher squad after qualifying for the title matchup on the previous day with a win over Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY).

Meanwhile, Port Royal, which was banished to the loser’s bracket with a loss against 17th Operational Weather Squadron in the first round, had to play and win against PHNSY in a title-qualifying matchup that was played just before the championship showdown.

To make things even more difficult for Port Royal, the team was forced to compete in the back-to-back games without a single reserve.

Still, Port Royal was able to stay in the game with a strong defense that was anchored by goalkeeper Ensign Michael Tewksbewry, who did an excellent job of causing NIOC shooters to misfire throughout the game.

“I’ve been playing all season with these guys (teammates) and we have good communication on defense,” Tweksbewry said. “I like to look at the whole field and see where the players are. I try to cut the corners, cut the angle, to give them the hardest shot possible. If they score, then I know they took a pretty good shot.”

DeLeon also commented on the job by Tewksbewry, as he said, “The goalkeeper was great. He definitely took advantage of cutting off a lot of angles, but unfortunately our forwards, as fast as they are; they need to work on their finish. But they are still young. They’ll get it.”

Midway through the first half, NIOC finally broke through with a goal on a bang-bang play that was finished off by DeLeon.

The play started with a kick on goal that was blocked and kicked out of the box, but as the ball was moving away from the goal, it fell right in front of DeLeon, who calmly collected himself and blasted a straight away shot that finally got past Tewksbewry and into the net for the first score of the game.

“It was just a little tap in. I did none of the work,” DeLeon pointed out. “It just comes down to experience. When I play, there’s no outside pressure. It’s all reflex really.”

Defensively, NIOC was also up to the challenge of preserving the slim 1-0 lead. The team kept the ball on the Port Royal side of the field for most of the game and rarely allowed Port Royal to advance deep enough to take a shot at goal.

“It all comes down to possession,” DeLeon said. “As you saw, when they did counter, our keeper had to come up with an excellent save. They (Port Royal) were dangerous on the counter. We tried to keep them on their half of the field, so we don’t have to defend.”

While DeLeon was very happy to be on the championship winning team, he expressed that it was too bad that Port Royal was forced to play two games in a row.

“It’s kind of unfortunate that we had to play them this way,” he stated. “I would have rather played them fresh. It was closer than I thought it would be after hearing that they had to play two games back-to-back. They really came out fighting and there’s something to be said about that.”