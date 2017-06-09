NHCH takes step forward to beat COMPACFLT

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 09, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Naval Hospital Clinic Hawaii quickly made up a one-run deficit and stayed ahead throughout the rest of the way to earn a 9-2 victory over Commander, United States Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT) on June 6 in a Red Division intramural softball clash at Millican Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Both teams entered the game with identical 3-3 records, but it was NHCH that controlled the action from start to finish.

NHCH pitcher Master Chief Chris Aldis threw a masterful game in going the full seven innings, often pitching out of a jam.

Aldis gave up only one run in the bottom of the first and another in the seventh to gain the victory.

“It’s softball,” Aldis said. “I’ve been doing this for 30 something years.”

In total, Aldis stranded 10 runners, three of them in a bases loaded jam in the fourth inning, while retiring the side in order in the fifth and sixth innings.

“I don’t pitch the first pitch very well,” he said. “I give them a good one and then I usually pitch them inside or short and then they reach for it.”

After giving up the first run of the game on an RBI single by Chief Yeoman Matt Hoover in the bottom of the first inning, Aldis calmly went back to work to shut the door on COMPACFLT.

With Aldis keeping the COMPACFLT bats at bay, NHCH started to come around with their sticks to tie and then take the lead.

Back-to-back doubles by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Chris Zunker and Aldis tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning.

NHCH took the lead in the next inning after loading the bases with one out and then going up by two runs on a single by Lt. Tyler Fleming to make it 3-1.

COMPACFLT had a major chance to cut into the lead after loading the bases with two outs in the bottom of the forth.

However, Aldis got out of the inning unscathed after he induced an infield grounder that led to the third and final out.

The blown opportunity came back to haunt COMPACFLT, as NHCH followed up the threat by treating themselves to the biggest inning of the game.

In the top of the fifth, with one out, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Aperto-Apodaca pulled a shot over the right fielder’s head.

As the ball rolled to the fence, Aperto Apodaca touched them all for an inside-the-park homer.

The blast seemed to spark NHCH, as the team went on to score three more times, two on a single by Zunker and one more on another hit by Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Matt Galbraith to take a 7-1 lead.

NHCH rounded out their total by adding a run in the top of the sixth on an RBI double by Hospitalman Moses Castianeda and on an error by a batted ball by Galbraith in the seventh and final frame.

With so many of the team’s runs scoring after two outs, Aldis offered a good reason why he and his teammates delivered in the clutch so easily.

“We’re mostly medical, that’s why,” he said. “This isn’t a stressful situation for us. Plus we took batting practice this weekend.”

While Aldis was able to mix his pitches well to keep COMPACFLT batters off balance, he also credited his fielders — especially the play of shortstop Castianeda — for their tight defense.

“When they play the way they play, you know they got the arms and everything, it’s just fun,” Aldis said. “You can just pitch the ball and I know they’re right there.”