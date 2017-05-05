NHCH answers call with win

Ho'okele Staff | May 05, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

A slow game, offensively, heated up quickly as the bats came alive during the Red Division intramural softball game between Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH) against Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 Poseidon Avengers on May 2 at Ward Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Scoreless in the first two innings, the Poseidon Avengers tallied three runs in the top of the third inning only to see it disappear in the bottom of the frame as NHCH rallied for six runs en route to 9-4 win.

“We’re the health clinic, so when we see one of us doing good we just don’t know how to do anything else, but to do good,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Aperto-Apodaca about the team’s great comeback.

During NHCH’s big third inning, the team got most of its runs after two outs.

The biggest hit came of the bat of Lt. Cmdr. Josh Miller, who stroked a bullet to left field that drove in two runs to tie the score at 3-3.

Two more runners crossed home plate before Lt. Adam Picker got a base hit to drive in the final run of the third.

NHCH picked up a run in the bottom of the fourth and then in the next inning, Aperto-Apodaca made a statement with a long bomb to right field for an inside-the-park home run.

The blast sailed clear over the right fielder’s head and rolled all the way to the fence, which allowed Aperto-Apodaca to circle the bases and give his team an 8-3 lead.

“He (the pitcher) just put it over easily,” Aperto-Apodaca said. “I kind of lost it in the light, but I saw it and took it. I didn’t feel it. It was one of those smooth hits that you want. It’s cool.”

NHCH scored their final run in the bottom of sixth on a sacrifice fly, before shutting down the Poseidon Avengers in the final inning for the win.

Although the game belonged to the smoldering bats of the NHCH, Aperto-Apodaca said that the team is equally proficient with the glove. If the team continues to put together solid games, Aperto-Apodaca said he likes their chances this season.