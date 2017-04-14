NEX winner is ‘A-OK’

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 14, 2017

Kailani Balbas, age 13, is one of four winners of the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) A-OK Student Reward Program. She said that she will save the $1,000 in money she received for college and has her eye on Stanford University for an engineering degree.

She likes to play the piano, ukulele, soccer, basketball and football. Her advice to other students is to “keep working hard and don’t give up.”

The A-OK program requires eligible students, those who obtain a “B” grade average or equivalent, to bring their report card or other performance document into the NEX.

Upon verification of eligibility, each student will complete an entry form and obtain an A-OK discount card. The completed entry form enters the eligible student in a system-wide drawing for one of the four monetary awards ($2,500, $1,500, $1,000, $500) totaling $5,500 each quarter.

To enter the drawing, patrons can stop by the Pearl Harbor NEX Aloha Center with a current report card or progress report and have an NEX associate verify the eligibility. They can then fill out an entry card and obtain an A-OK ID, which entitles the student to 19 discount coupons for NEX products and services.

Since the program’s inception in 1997, NEXCOM has awarded $694,500 in savings bonds and monetary awards to students with the help of its vendor partners.