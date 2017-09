Ho'okele Staff | Sep 08, 2017

Patrons of the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) attend a pet adoption event Sept. 2 at the NEX pet shop. Oahu SPCA and NEX teamed up to bring the adoption event to military families. In addition, a Pet Expo will be held Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the pet shop.

Photos by Stephanie Lau