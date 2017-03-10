NEX gives back with student reward program

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 10, 2017

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has been offering students a chance to help pay for college through its A-OK Student Reward Program since 1997. The A-OK Student Reward Program offers all qualified students to participate in a quarterly drawing for monetary awards of $2,500, $1,500, $1,000 or $500 for a total of $5,500 per quarter. The next drawing will be at the end of this month.

Any eligible full-time student that has a B-grade point average equivalent or better, as determined by their school system, may enter the drawing. Homeschooled students can also qualify with acknowledgement that the student has a “B” average or equivalent record of accomplishment.

Eligible students include children of active duty members, Reservists and military retirees as well as U.S. civilian Department of Defense employees stationed outside the continental United States and U.S. civilian employees of firms under contract to the Department of Defense outside the continental United States. Students must be enrolled in first through 12th grade. Children without an individual Dependent Identification Card need to be accompanied by their sponsor to submit their entry. Each student may enter only once each grading period and must re-enter with each qualifying report card.

To enter the drawing, stop by any NEX with a current report card or progress report and have a NEX associate verify the eligibility. Then fill out an entry card and obtain an A-OK ID, which entitles the student to 19 discount coupons for NEX products and services. Along with the award, each winner will receive a certificate and medallion ribbon “In Honor of Academic Excellence.”

Since the program’s inception in 1997, NEXCOM has awarded $694,500 in savings bonds and monetary awards to students with the help of its vendor partners.