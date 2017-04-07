NEX celebrates puppies

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 07, 2017

Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) participated in National Puppy Adoption Day March 24. Military families received information about adopting from Oahu SPCA. There were 12 puppies and two adult dogs at the event for adoption or fostering. Two puppies found homes the day of the event and the rest had multiple families fill out applications that will be screened before they are adopted into their final homes.

Photo courtesy of Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange