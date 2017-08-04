New MWR Family Fitness Center unveiled at Joint Base

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 04, 2017

Capt. Jeff Bernard, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, (far left) unties a maile lei at the grand opening of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Family Fitness Center, July 28. With him from left are MWR employees Vickie McHugh, Dino Scheidt, Tanner Hamilton and Mark McFarland. The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is next to Bloch Arena at building 1681. It has fitness equipment and children’s play areas. For information, call 471-2019.

Photos by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stoltz