New members receive their badges

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 22, 2017

Kelly K. McKeage, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), presents the new organization badge to members of the agency during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 12. The pinning ceremony took place to reveal the new organizational badge that each individual will wear to be identified as a member of the agency. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation.

PHOTOS BY STAFF SGT. LEAH FERRANTE