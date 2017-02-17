NCTAMS PAC West steps on the gas for huge win

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

For the third week in a row, Naval Computer Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific West (NCTAMS PAC) toasted another foe in gaining a 59-33 victory over Joint Maritime Ashore Support Team Pacific (JMAST PAC) on Feb. 15 in a Red Division intramural basketball game at Hickam Fitness Center.

While the scores have been lopsided to say the least, every game seems to have been a challenge for NCTAMS PAC West in the first half, as the team fights off its own demons in trying to get their offense on track.

Against JMAST PAC, the script followed previous matchups. NCTAMS fell behind early and had to dig themselves out of a hole before displaying their dominance.

However, once NCTAMS found the right formula, it was off to the races in a game that saw them double their point production in the second half.

“We’d probably average 100 points a game,” said NCTAMS head coach Master Chief Patrick Walker about if his team could put two solid halves together. “If we have to go with defense the entire game to create our offense, that’s what I have to do. I truly believe pressure produces points.”

After falling behind at 17-11 with less than a minute remaining in the first half, Walker decided to unleash the hounds and opened up a torrid full-court press.

The strategy turned out to be golden. NCTAMS scored eight straight points to end the first half and take a 19-17 lead into half-time.

“I was a little surprised,” Walker said about the early deficit. “In the last 56.9 seconds, I told them to press. We just kept that momentum going in the second half.”

In fact, coming out of the break, NCTAMS scored the first six points to expand their run from eight points to 14.

Seven minutes later, NCTAMS took a dozen-point lead, when Information System Technician 3rd Class Miltuan Williams scored on a lay-up to make it 35-23.

To show how well the NCTAMS offense was rolling, the team scored 19 points in the entire first half (20 minutes), but scored 20 in the first nine minutes of the second half.

In total, NCTAMS scored 40 points in the second half to finish off the game in a runaway.

Eight players scored points for NCTAMS with big man Information System Technician 2nd Class Hunter Bell throwing down 14 close-range shots.

Both Bell and Information System Technician Seaman Joshua Holden locked down the territory under the basket and played a big role in getting the team’s offense off the ground.

“Just as in any collegiate or professional basketball game, offensive boards win games,” Walker said. “We get there and it’s all about second chance opportunities. In the first half, we were getting them, but we just weren’t converting. I stressed that if you get a chance for an offensive rebound, stop tipping it. I said that the next person tips, he’s coming out of the game.”

Walker, who remains one of the coolest head coaches around, doesn’t get fazed about when his team struggles.

Instead, the veteran coach says that he never panics because that can have a negative impact on his players.

The coach went on to say that starting next week, he wants to see his team get a fast start and maintain it throughout the game.

“We’ll see the next game because exactly how we finished tonight’s game is how we want to start the next game,” Walker said.