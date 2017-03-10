NCTAMS PAC West shows dominance in huge victory

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 10, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Naval Computer Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific (NCTAMS PAC) West is putting things together to take a big step forward before the upcoming playoffs.

Battling against another top team in the Red Division, NCTAMS PAC West strung two strong halves together to dominate and topple the 647th Force Support Squadron (647 FSS), 53-29, on March 8 at Hickam Fitness Center.

The victory gave NCTAMS PAC West sole possession of second place in the Red Division with a record of 6-1, while the 647 FSS saw their record fall one game behind at 5-2.

“Before the game , I told them that this team (647 FSS) ain’t no slouch,” said NCTAMS head coach Master Chief Patrick Walker. “The last few games, it’s been all about the defense and then, all of sudden, our offense started clicking. I just keep on encouraging them and they’re being more vocal on defense with the switches and I think that’s what are really helping them out.”

Right from the start, N C TA M S PA C We s t seemed to have an edge as they pulled away with a slight lead in the early going of the game.

The introduction of guard Airman 1st Class Rayshad Johnson, however, put a stop to the run, as Johnson’s penetration and slick ball handling sparked the 647 FSS to mount a comeback.

Johnson knocked down a basket on a drive to the hoop and then followed up his lay-up with a long three ball from the right wing that pulled his team back to within three points at 18-15.

The momentum by the 647 FSS bothered Walker, who quickly called timeout and instituted a plan to keep Johnson under control.

“In the beginning, they didn’t have a ball handler, which helped us get the early lead,” Walker said. “So when No. 11 (Johnson) came in, I called a timeout and brought everybody over and told them to not guard the inbound, just deny No. 11 the ball.”

The strategy slowed down the 647 FSS attack and then with only one-minute remaining in the first half, NCTAMS PAC West played for the last shot and got the basket, when Information System Technician 3rd Class Marcus Jenkins followed up on a missed shot to place it softly back into the basket as time expired for a 22-16 lead at halftime.

Jenkins, whose work in the block was instrumental to his team’s win, finished the game with 14 points, with 11 of them coming in the first half.

“He’s a complete player,” said Walker, who added that Jenkins is a bona fide gym rat. “He plays hard on defense and offense, he can take you off the dribble and every now and then, he’ll hit you with three-point shot. Me, personally, I think he’s one of the best players on base.”

Jenkins’ buzzer-beating shot turned momentum in favor of NCTAMS PAC West and it carried over into the second half.

A three ball by Yeoman 2nd Class Paul Smith gave NCTAMS PAC West their first double-digit lead at 28-16 at the 17:35 mark.

Another seven minutes passed and the lead ballooned to 21 on another trey, this time by Information System Technician Seaman David Trevino with 7:08 remaining on the clock.

At that point, the game was well in hand, but NCTAMS PAC West continued to roll until the final horn sounded the end.

After watching his team possibly play their most complete game of the season, Walker said he’ll continue to pass down the message that he hopes will keep them on track to the Joint Base title.

“After every game I tell them what their weaknesses were during that game,” Walker said. “If they can continue to improve on that, hopefully this momentum will keep going and we’ll continue to roll throughout the rest of the season.”