NCTAMS PAC West continues to set the pace

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 07, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Judging by their standings in the Red Division, the outcome of the game wasn’t in question for the Naval Computer Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific West (NCTAMS PAC West) basketball squad.

Still, anyone who saw the team’s matchup against the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron (647 CES) B team had to be impressed by the way NCTAMS PAC West unraveled and ran away from their opponent in a 66-28 rout on April 5 at Hickam Fitness Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The victory kept NCTAMS PAC West’s season-long winning streak going at 10 and kept them in first place by a half game over Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii.

Meanwhile, the 647 CES B continues to struggle as they have lost nine out of 10 games.

The only defeat of the season for NCTAMS PAC West came at the hands of NIOC in the first game of the season.

NCTAMS head coach Master Chief Patrick Walker said that the loss by only five points to NIOC was so long ago that no one on the team even thinks about it.

“We don’t even remember it,” Walker said. “We focus on one game at a time. We lost the first game of the season, but we’ve been winning ever since and we just want to keep that momentum going.”

Against the 647 CES B, NCTAMS PAC West showed just how far the team has improved. Walker had his players running and gunning from the very beginning.

By the time the clock hit the two-minute mark in the first half, NCTAMS PAC West opened up a 20-point lead on two free throws by Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Miltuan Williams.

The onslaught continued and as both entered halftime, NCTAMS PAC West led by a score of 41-14.

With the game well in hand, Walker said that his attention shifted from winning the game to keeping his players focused.

“I’ve got to focus on who I see on the court, get some fresh legs in and keep everything moving,” he said. “After that, things just get contagious and keeps on rolling.”

One player who seemed to have benefitted from the extended playing time was Information Systems Technician Seaman David Trevino.

The seaman stepped back to sink two shots from beyond the arc and his putback with 11:00 remaining in the game raised NCTAMS PAC Wests lead to 40 at 59-19.

According to Walker, Trevino has been building his game on both ends of the court and because of that, he has no choice but to reward him with more playing time.

“Trevino is just a smidgen away from starting,” Walker said. “He’s been shooting well the last few games and I got to keep him going. So I play him as much as I can. That is just going to benefit us going down the stretch.”

While NCTAMS PAC West knows how it feels to be looking up at another team in the standings, Walker said that being in first place doesn’t change how the team has approached the season.

In fact, the coach said that he doesn’t share much with members of the team about the division’s standing.

“I’ll be honest, I get the standings emailed to me and I don’t share them with anybody,” he said. “I don’t think they really know, but I know where we’re at and how I want to keep them focused.”

It has been awhile since the team has tasted defeat and Walker said he believes that they may not taste defeat again this season.

“If they stay focused and want it,” he said. “They have to want it on the court. I can only do so much as their coach. It’s up to them to execute.”