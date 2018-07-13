NCTAMS PAC holds change of command

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 13, 2018

Courtesy Story

U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet

Capt. Bryan E. Bras-well relieved Capt. Herman L. Archibald, as commander, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific (NCTAMS PAC), during a change of command ceremony June 21 on the Hale Anuenue field at Wahiawa Annex.

Braswell, who most recently served as the Cyber National Mission Force director of operations, takes the reins of NCTAMS PAC from Archibald, who will prepare for retirement from active duty service.

Vice Adm. Timothy “T.J.” White, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/ U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/10F) was the guest speaker and presiding officer of the ceremony. He presented Archibald with the Legion of Merit, gold star in lieu of second award, and commended his exceptional work and leadership while in command.

During his remarks, Archibald lauded the exceptional work of the men and women of NCTAMS PAC.

“NCTAMS PAC family, it has been my great honor and privilege to serve as your commanding officer. On a daily basis, I have witnessed the amazing job our outstanding military, civilian, and contractual team has done in providing the absolute best information warfare capabilities to the fleet,” Archibald said.

“No commanding officer has ever been more proud of their team than I am of you.”

Upon his retirement, Archibald will have served 37 years in the U.S. Navy. He enlisted in the Navy in 1981 and was commissioned via the Limited Duty Officer Program in 1992.

“Today is both a joyful and a sad occasion for me. It’s joyful because I know without a doubt, I have given my very best to our outstanding team and we as a team achieved unparalleled success,” Archibald said.

A career Cryptologic Warfare officer, Braswell comes to NCTAMS PAC from the Cyber National Mission Force. Braswell’s message for his new crew was one focused on the big picture and how their command fits in to the Navy’s mission in the Pacific.

“We are in the business of high-end warfare. We, together, will continue to evolve into unequaled practitioners of information warfare and electromagnetic maneuver warfare supporting Navy and joint force commanders across the great expanse of this Pacific Theater. If we get information warfare right anywhere, it must be here.”