NCIS program focuses on child abuse prevention

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 30, 2017

NCIS Pearl Harbor

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Crime Reduction Program (CRP) has focused this quarter’s efforts on the awareness and prevention of child abuse and exploitation.

The CRP is an awareness and education program, which unites law enforcement and community service organizations with a shared goal of educating Sailors, Marines and Department of the Navy civilians about common threats to their safety.

By educating yourself and others, you can help your community prevent child abuse and neglect from happening in the first place.

Here are eight ways to help prevent child abuse:

1 Be a nurturing parent

Children need to know that they are special, loved and capable of following their dreams.

2 Help a friend, neighbor or relative

Being a parent isn’t easy. Offer a helping hand to take care of the children, so the parents can rest or spend time together.

3 Help yourself

When the big and little problems of your everyday life pile up to the point you feel overwhelmed and out of control, take time out. Don’t take it out on your kid.

4 If your baby cries

It can be frustrating to hear your baby cry. Learn what to do if your baby won’t stop crying.

5 Get involved

Ask your community leaders, clergy, library and schools to develop services to meet the needs of healthy children and families.

6 Report suspected abuse or neglect

If you have reason to believe a child has been or may be harmed, call your installation Family Advocacy Office and child protective services or your local police.

7 Promote programs in school

Teaching children, parents and teachers prevention strategies can help to keep children safe.

8 Volunteer at a local child abuse prevention program.

For information about volunteer opportunities, call 1 (800) CHILDREN.

For more information on the NCIS CRP, contact your local NCIS office at 474-1218. To report a crime and submit an anonymous tip to NCIS, text “NCIS” plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.ncis.navy.mil.