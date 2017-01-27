NCIS focuses on sexual assault prevention, awareness

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

Naval Criminal Investigative Service

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

Crime Reduction Program (CRP) is focusing its second quarter campaign of the 2017 fiscal year on sexual assault prevention.

NCIS CRP was established to pro-actively fight crime affecting the naval community.

As members of communities positioned around the world, military personnel and their families may face a wide range of potential criminal behavior. These threats are symptomatic of communities everywhere, though the challenges of deployment and extended separations can impose additional stress on military families and create additional opportunities for crime to surface. When crime impacts military families, it can have a further impact on military readiness.

The Department of Defense Directive (DoDD) 6495.01 defines sexual assault as intentional sexual contact, characterized by use of force, threats, intimidation, abuse of authority, or a situation in which the victim does not or cannot consent.

The majority of cases involve alcohol, acquaintances, and coworkers. More than 80 percent of rape victims know their assailant. NCIS statistics show most military sexual assaults occur in barracks, off-base apartments, and rented hotel rooms, and most of those incidents involve alcohol consumption by the victim, suspect, or both parties. NCIS recommends the use of the “buddy system.”

Other NCIS tips to help prevent sexual assaults include drinking responsibly, knowing personal drinking limits, knowing a partner’s age, and agreeing not to leave parties or bars with “new” friends.

Another key factor in preventing sexual assaults is bystander intervention. Some examples of bystander intervention include making up an excuse to get someone away from a risky situation, pointing out disrespectful behavior, recommending to a bartender or party host that someone has had too much to drink, trying to keep someone from going to an isolated location, and maybe even calling the police.

The Department of Defense (DoD) has two sexual assault reporting policies: restricted and unrestricted. Under restricted reporting, a victim may only notify a victim advocate, sexual assault response coordinator (SARC), health-care provider, and chaplain. Law enforcement is not notified and an investigation will not be initiated. Victims will be provided a victim advocate and will sign a statement of reporting preference.

With unrestricted reporting, an official law enforcement investigation is initiated, victims will be provided a victim advocate, a SARC will monitor their care, and victims will be updated monthly on the status of the investigation. Once a victim decides on unrestricted reporting, they can’t go back and change it to restricted reporting.

Victims of sexual assault or people with information about a sexual assault can call the NCIS Hotline at 1-877-579-3648, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which will connect the caller to a local rape crisis center. Personnel stationed overseas may utilize the NCIS hotline, contact their local NCIS office, or e-mail ncistipline@ncis.navy.mil. The local NCIS number is 808-474-1218.

For more news from Naval Criminal Investigative Service, visit www.ncis.navy.mil.