Navy Wounded Warriors honored at canoe festival

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 30, 2018

Story and photos by Margo Crane

CNRH Navy Wounded Warrior Program Director

Navy Wounded Warriors and their families, along with the Navy Wounded Warrior staff, were invited as special guests to the ninth annual Kualoa/Hakipu‘u Canoe Festival, held at Kualoa Regional Park, March 10.

Activities included standup paddle boarding, canoeing, kayaking and sailboat rides.

The festival showcased a special koa wood paddle making workshop, featuring renowned master canoe builder and paddle maker “Uncle” Bobby Puakea.

The highlight of the festival was an opportunity to tour the world-famous Hokule‘a voyaging canoe, which was anchored in the shallows for the event.

Wounded Warriors and their families paddled out to board the Hokule‘a for a tour, a meet-and-greet with several crewmembers, and a question-and-answer session.

The festival closed with the Warriors being honored at a luau-style lunch provided by a local canoe club.