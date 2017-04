Ho'okele Staff | Apr 21, 2017

The 2017 All-Military Bowling Tournament champion Navy team members are top row (from left) Cameron Critti, Derrick Pelekai Jr, Mike Heffner, Robert Gonzales, John Beach and Nathan Jimenez. Bottom row (from left) are Samantha Miller, Bernadette Smith, Peyton Gonzales and Dana Arnold.

Photo courtesy of Hickam Bowling Center