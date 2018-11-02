Navy volunteers clean Bike Path

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 02, 2018

Story and photos by MC2 Allen McNair

Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

Sailors assigned to the Ar-leigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) and Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific (ATG MIDPAC) spent their Saturday morning helping the community by picking up trash along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path, Oct. 27.

The bike path cleanup was organized by the City and County of Honolulu in observance of Make a Difference Day 2018.

The 5.2-mile-long bike path begins just beyond the Arizona Memorial parking lot and ends at Waipi‘o Point Access Road. Over time, various factors have resulted in trash and debris piling up making the path less appealing to pedestrians.

“Every time I come out here, people thank us, and are generally excited about the work we are doing,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class William Elliott, a Sailor assigned to ATG MIDPAC. “Aside from a few troubled areas, the bike path looks better and better every time we come out.”

The Sailors accounted for two of the eight groups that volunteered to participate in the cleanup. One of those groups was the Chafee’s First Class Petty Officer Association.

“First classes are in a position of leadership,” said Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Hyun Lee, “We try to lead our junior guys to do great things and we have to lead by example.”

Elliott emphasized that the Navy cares about the communities they serve in and how important it is for Sailors to come out and prove it.

“It’s not enough for our modern military to be committed to their job, branch or unit,” Elliott said. “We have to also show that we are committed to the community that we serve to protect.”

Make a Difference Day is one of the single largest days of service nationwide. On this day, millions of people united under the common goal; to improve the lives of others.

The City and County of Honolulu celebrates this nationally recognized day to make a difference in their own communities and provide opportunities for service work.