Navy to take on UH at Aloha Stadium

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 17, 2018

The U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Foundation plans several events in conjunction with the University of Hawaii (UH) vs. USNA Military Appreciation Night foot- ball game at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 as the UH Rainbow Warriors host USNA at Aloha Stadium.

This will be the UH Rainbow Warriors’ first home game of the season.

The pregame show will feature the Navy League honoring a key spouse from each component, including Hawaii Air National Guard, Hawaii Army National Guard and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

A key spouse is one who has functioned as the communication and organization focal point for a unit that is deployed in the theater of hostile operations, or hardship situation, during this year. The halftime show will feature marching units from around Oahu.

Prior to the game, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) will host a free MWR Pigskin (Tail- gate) Party to celebrate the start of the football season from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Richardson Field located across the street from Aloha Stadium.

There will be activities for the kids such as face painting, bounce houses, crafts and a photo booth. In addition, competitive and non-competitive sporting events such as an all-ages agility course, 40-yard dash, football passing challenges and halftime contests will take place.

Entertainment will be provided by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band. Tailgate food and ice-cold beverages will be available for purchase.

The MWR Pigskin Party is open to all Department of Defense (DoD) ID cardholders and their sponsored guests. For safety reasons, outside food and beverages, barbecues, tents, animals, glass or coolers are not authorized. All personnel and items are subject to search. Limited parking will be available for valid DoD ID cardholders at Rainbow Bay Marina. More information on the MWR Pigskin Party can be found on www.greatlifehawaii.com.

For more information on how to purchase Navy vs. UH football game tickets, visit http://alohastadium.hawaii.gov/.