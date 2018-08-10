Navy to celebrate 243 years

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 10, 2018

Kristen Wong

Life and Leisure Editor, Ho‘okele

The U.S. Navy in Hawaii will celebrate the Navy’s 243rd birthday this year, from Oct. 5-13. This year’s theme will be “Forged by the Sea” (Haku ‘la E Ke Kai).

“Our Navy was born as the ‘Continental Navy’ in 1775 even before our nation was created and before our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution, which all Sailors are sworn to protect and defend,” said Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort, commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific.

“Today, our Navy continues to deploy to protect and promote American interests and values around the world. We continue to stand together with our allies against those who would challenge our freedom. And we continue to live by our core values: Honor, Courage and Commitment,” Fort said.

Naval Administrative Message 173/18 stated that in celebration of the birthday, the Navy will host events that strive to build upon the Navy’s relationship with the public.

Hawaii’s Navy will be busy with several events this year:

• The Pacific Missile Range Facility’s celebration is Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa.

• On Oct. 12 at 8 a.m., there will be a Pearl Harbor Colors Ceremony at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.

• On Oct. 13, from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii is hosting a ball at Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki. The ball will feature a hula and haka performance. “I wanted to be part of something more than what I was doing,” said Ensign Alyssandra Rousseve, assigned to the USS Hopper, on why she joined the Navy. “The Navy’s found(ing) to this day (is) based on strong tradition and having those Navy holidays, Navy birthdays or anything to bring the crew together is important.”

Rousseve, who has been in the Navy for one year, said she also chose the Navy because of her love of the ocean.

“I love the ocean,” she said. “I love being out at sea. It’s hard work but overall (most Sailors) enjoy the time spent out at sea. (It) builds character. Character building is huge. Our Sailors work hard and you’ve got to enjoy moments like Navy birthdays.”