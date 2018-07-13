Navy teens represent JBPHH at BGCA Conference

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 13, 2018

Desiree Burton

JBPHH Teen Center

ATLANTA — Members of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Teen Center traveled to Georgia State University in Atlanta, to participate in the Military Boys and Girls Club of America’s (BGCA) teen ambassador training and 51st National Keystone Conference from June 19 to 24.

A keystone club is BGCA’s premiere leadership development program that gives opportunities to young leaders ages 14 to 18.

Teens participated and implemented activities that focused on four areas: academic success, career preparation, teen out-reach and community service. The keystone clubs’ goal aims to have a positive impact on their peers, the club environment and its community.

Every year BGCA brings together keystone clubs from all around the world to one location.

The National Keystone Conference gives keystone clubs the opportunity to engage and socialize with other clubs, talk about issues that are related to their lives, and develop skills to support and enhance service and leadership efforts in their clubs and communities.

During the first few days, the teen ambassadors participated in workshops relating to resiliency and reintegration of loved ones after deployment.

While at the Keystone conference, they attended workshops that engaged them in character and leadership, saving and planning for college, college and workforce expo, and much more. There was several large group sessions that housed all 2,000 teens and exposed them to inspirational guest speakers such as Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, Miss Mulatto and Jim Clark, who is the president and CEO of BGCA.

Nathan C., a member of the JBPHH Keystone Club said, “The whole experience was very interactive and we did a lot of hands on activities. It was very easy to talk to keystone members from other sites because the environment was so comfortable.”

The JBPHH Keystone Club earned this opportunity by putting in hard work and dedication throughout the “Keystone Year” which starts Sept. 1 of every year.

They have planned and implemented community service projects such as mentoring school-age youth, feeding the homeless with Next Step Shelter and beach cleanups. They have also planned and implemented countless teen recruitment activities and have worked to help create a safe and engaging club space for their peers.

For more information regarding the JBPHH Teen Center, call 448-1068 or go to www.facebook.com/jbphhteenceter.