Navy surgeon general visits Warrior Games

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 07, 2017

Story and photo by MC1 John Paul Kotara II

Navy Medicine Public Affairs

Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, Navy surgeon general and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and Force Master Chief Hosea Smith, director of the Hospital Corps, attended the start of the DoD Warrior Games 2017 in Chicago June 30, to support the athletes and family members in attendance.

Faison and Smith visited with the wounded, ill and injured military members and their families and applauded their persistence in their continuing personal growth.

“Several influences play a role in the growth of these athletes,” Faison said. “Physical exercise and social interaction is key to their development. This leads to an increased sense of self-esteem, self-worth and comradery.”

The wounded warrior athletes are comprised of active duty and veterans with upper-body, lower-body and spinal cord injuries, serious illnesses, traumatic brain injuries, visual impairment and post-traumatic stress.

Navy Medicine provides several avenues of rehabilitation which help service members continue to persist through their injuries and continue to function in their daily lives.

“Navy Medicine’s top priority is to save lives,” Faison said. “We now have the highest survival rate of any conflict. We don’t stop after the member’s injuries are healed. We provide post care and mental health education. We also provide services such as mental health education to the family because they are hurting as well.”

In addition to Navy Medicine, other high ranking military and civilian officials came together in support of this year’s Warrior Games.

“These athletes are still a part of our team,” Faison said.

“As leaders, we are trusted with the health and well-being of our members, and we have to honor that trust. We have to let them know we are here for them because they are our family and they are doing a fantastic job.”

“We will continue to honor the trust placed in us by the men and women in the service, and to do that we have to provide several things,” Faison said.