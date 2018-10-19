Navy showing progress against invasive CRB

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 19, 2018

Kailee Lefebvre

Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Response

Sept. 12 marked the first full year since any coconut rhinoceros beetles (CRB) have been caught on Mamala Bay Golf Course.

This destructive invasive species was first discovered at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in November 2013, then at the golf course in December of that year.

This one year “anniversary” since a beetle find at Mamala Bay marks a significant milestone in the mission to eradicate the invasive species from Hawaii and demonstrates that proper green waste management practices are critical to the success of the program.

Hundreds of palm trees on the Mamala Bay Golf Course experienced some of the most severe CRB feeding damage observed on Oahu to date. Despite this, majority of the palms in the area have since made a full recovery and show no visible signs of damage today.

The decrease in nearby beetle populations and the steady recovery of palm trees is due to ongoing collaborative efforts between the military, federal and state agencies, and private contractors to monitor beetle activity and eliminate known breeding sites and potential habitats.

Approximately 1,465 adult beetles have been caught in traps on the golf course, and many more CRB larvae have been found in green waste and destroyed.

“Our partnership with (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and the local community has enabled (Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam) to monitor and maintain more than 700 beetle traps on its properties and process approximately 49,000 tons of green waste material,” said Capt. Jeff Bernard, the commanding officer of JBPHH.

“The overall trend for on-base detections of CRB has declined in 2018, and some sites on JBPHH which were initially heavily infested now have extremely low to zero CRB detections,” he added.

“This tells me that our partnership efforts and actions are paying off in eradicating CRB, ultimately helping Hawaii manage its environmental resource.”

The CRB is a highly invasive species that primarily feeds on most palm species but is also reported to feed on hala, taro, banana, cacao, sugarcane, pineapple, papaya and agave. Adult beetles are solid dark-brown to black in color with a prominent horn on their head, can grow up to 2.5 inches long, and are night active. Immature larval stages of CRB are off-white in color, have a reddish-brown head capsule, and can grow up to 3 inches long. CRB breeding sites primarily consist of green waste such as compost, mulch, and decomposing plant matter. The public is encouraged to capture and report sightings to the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Response at the State Pest Hotline 643-PEST (7378) or Beetle-BustersHI@gmail.com.

In the long term, the past year at Mamala Bay Golf Course without a CRB find complements the nearly two year anniversary of the last CRB found on the far West side of Oahu in the Nanakuli area, where a smaller beetle population was discovered in 2014.

In both cases, cooperation from the public was a critical part of successful response efforts.

Currently, beetles are still found in areas bordering Pearl Harbor such as Iroquois Point, Ewa Beach, Waipio Peninsula, and Pearl City Peninsula. The species has not been detected outside of Oahu on any of the neighboring Hawaiian Islands.

The CRB Response program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Hawaii Invasive Species Council (HISC), and the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA).

The collaborative effort includes personnel from USDA, U.S. Navy and Air Force, Hawaii National Guard, HISC, OISC, Department of Land and Natural Resources, and the University of Hawaii’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources.

For more information about CRBs, call 643-PEST (7378) or visit HDOA’s informational CRB webpage: http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/crb/.