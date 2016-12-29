Navy releases update to SRB

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 29, 2016

CHIEF OF NAVAL PERSONNEL PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE

On Dec. 21, the Navy released an update to the Selective Reenlistment Bonus (SRB) award plan for active component (AC) and full time support (FTS) Sailors in NAVADMIN 212/16.

This update, NAVADMIN 284/16, increases 16 SRB award levels, decreases 49 awards, adds 49 new eligible skills and removes seven skills eligible to receive bonuses from the Navy’s most recent SRB NAVADMIN released this past October.

SRBs serve as an incentive for those Sailors with critical skills to remain in the Navy.

Sailors can keep abreast of changes through the Navy’s SRB webpage at http://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/career/enlistedcareeradmin/Pages/SRB.aspx/ and review the NAVADMIN, which contains a complete listing of changes to skills award levels eligible for SRBs.

Award levels are adjusted as reenlistment requirements for specific ratings and skill sets are met and are posted on the Navy Personnel Command (NPC) SRB webpage.

Enlisted community managers continuously monitor the health of their community to maintain acceptable manning levels in critical skills, and recommend adjustments to SRBs when necessary.

Skill removals and award level decreases take effect 30 days after release of the NAVADMIN.

Eligible Sailors desiring SRB reenlistment are encouraged to work with their command career counselors, command master chiefs and chain of command to discuss timing of reenlistment and procedures well before their EAOS. Requests are required to be submitted a minimum of 35 days prior to the requested reenlistment date.

NAVADMIN 284/16 can be read at www.npc.navy.mil/.