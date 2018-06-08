Navy observes LGBT Pride Month

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 08, 2018

Navy Office of Information

Throughout the month of June, the Navy joins the nation in observing Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month.

The Navy is committed to fostering an actively inclusive environment that values the diversity of its force, and recognizes that service members and civilians achieve optimal performance when each and every member of one Navy team is treated with dignity and respect.

Initially established as “Gay and Lesbian Month” by Presidential Proclamation in 2000, LGBT Pride Month recognizes the accomplishments of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, and acknowledges their continued struggle to achieve equality.

The Navy and Department of Defense have demonstrated their commitment to gender equality and inclusion by implementing the repeal of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy in 2011, enabling gay, lesbian and bisexuals to openly serve in the armed forces, and by instituting a 2016 policy change to enable transgender personnel to serve as their preferred gender.

In support of the Navy’s primary mission of deterring and defeating adversaries in all domains across all spectrums of warfare, the Navy is committed to building and maintaining a force comprised of the most capable and qualified Sailors regardless of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, class or background.

In accordance with All Navy Message 007/18, Navy commands are encouraged to participate in LGBT Pride Month and all special observances throughout the year in recognition of the service and dedication of the men and women who contribute their diverse skills, perspectives, talents and backgrounds to strengthen one Navy team.

For more information about LGBT Pride Month, visit www.deomi.org/human-relations/special-observances.cfm.