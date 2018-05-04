Navy Lodge Hawaii wins PCS Award

Ho'okele Staff | May 04, 2018

NEXCOM Public Affairs

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program announced its 2017 award winners during its annual worldwide Training and Strategy Workshop. The awards highlight outstanding guest service in a variety of different areas of the Navy Lodge.

“The Navy Lodge Program is an important quality of life benefit, one we are proud to deliver to our deserving Sailors and their families,” said Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi (Ret), chief executive officer, NEXCOM. “Our award winning associates and Navy Lodges provide exceptional, professional service and display true leadership by building connections and trust to support our Navy community. They have all been able to achieve success by finding creative solutions and delivering outstanding hospitality to our country’s heroes.”

Navy Lodge Hawaii was awarded the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Award for the greatest increase in room nights.