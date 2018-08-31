Navy Lodge Hawaii to celebrate Hospitality Week

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 31, 2018

Navy Exchange Service Command

Navy Lodge Hawaii will participate in National Hospitality Week Sept. 17-21. Navy Lodge Hawaii associates will compete in several events including the Guest Service Championship Pin Game and a team project that shows what “teamwork” means to them.

“My staff looks forward to participating in Hospitality Week each year,” said Rachel Guerrero, the general manager of Navy Lodge Hawaii.

“Our Navy Lodge housekeeping, front desk and maintenance staffs work tireless every day to support our military families. Hospitality Week lets them show off their skills and have fun at the same time.”

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s Navy Lodge Program offers clean, comfortable and convenient locations around the world to authorized guests at 45 percent less than comparable civilian hotels.

Guests who stay at a Navy lodge will find oversized rooms and family suites with living and dining areas, fully equipped kitchen, premium TV channels, soft and firm pillows, guest laundry facilities as well as handicapped accessible rooms.

In addition, guests receive free breakfast, Wi-Fi and newspaper during their stay. As an added convenience, dogs and cats up to 70 pounds in weight can stay at many Navy lodges when traveling with their owner.

To make a reservation at a Navy lodge, call 800-628-9466, 24 hours a day, seven days a week or go online at navy-lodge.com.