Navy hires qualified applicants on-the-spot

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 06, 2018

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) and Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii conducted on-site interviews and offered positions on-the-spot to qualified, eligible candidates during the Hawaii Career Expo at the Neal Blaisdell Center, March 28.

Career opportunities were available in a variety of fields like engineering, public safety, community planning and environmental protection. Specifically, fire fighters, security guards, dispatchers, plumbers, and electricians (including high voltage, HVAC, hazardous waste disposers and electronics) were sought.

There were more than 100 jobs offered and more than 200 applicants.

“The job fair was an opportunity for job seekers to talk to someone (employers) about the job, bring a resume and to get some helpful information,” Shawn Morrissey, CNRH deputy operations officer.

Civilian careers in the Department of the Navy have an important role in supporting and protecting the fleet, family and war-fighter while making a difference in our nation’s security.

“We had a wide variety of job seekers who were eager to be considered for employment and were excited with the opportunity to potentially get a job offer at the Expo,” said NAVFAC Hawaii Human Resources Director, David Pedersen.

“We collected more than 190 resumes in every career field we were looking for. We conducted 42 interviews and were able to make 30 on-the-spot job offers and expect to make more in the next few days. It was a great event and we are already looking forward to the next job fair.”

The benefits of civilian employment with the Navy go beyond the immediate job satisfaction.

The benefits and training available to federal employees make working on the Navy team an unparalleled opportunity.

As components of the U.S. Navy, CNRH and NAVFAC offer competitive salaries as well as an outstanding government employee benefits package, which also include annual cost-of-living adjustments. CNRH and NAVFAC are dedicated to supporting our workforce and improving their quality of life across the board.