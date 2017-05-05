Navy highlights Asian American, Pacific Islander heritage

Ho'okele Staff | May 05, 2017

Chief of Naval Personnel Public Affairs

The Navy joins the nation in celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month throughout May.

ALNAV 006/17 encourages participation in all the heritage celebrations and special observances throughout the year.

This year, Navy commands are encouraged to celebrate and reflect on the theme “Unite Our Voices by Speaking Together.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve with such a diverse group of officers and enlisted personnel who make up our Navy,” said Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar, the 40th commander of Navy Region Southeast in Jacksonville, Florida.

Bolivar was born in Hawaii and is of Filipino heritage.

“I’m blessed at the opportunities the Navy has given me, and I’m thankful to celebrate this month with my fellow Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders,” Bolivar said.

There are 24,743 Asian American and Pacific Islander Sailors currently serving as part of One Navy Team, including eight admirals, 659 master chief and senior chief petty officers and 318 officers.

These Sailors represent more than 56 ethnic groups, speaking over 100 languages from Asia and the Pacific Islands, living in the United States.

Asian American and Pacific Islanders represent 11.7 percent of the Navy civilian workforce and 3.2 percent of senior executive service members.

“Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have a proud history,” Bolivar said.

“It’s a history of service. We’re dedicated not only to our heritage, but also to our Navy, to be a shining example of the core values that guide us: honor, courage and commitment.”

Asian American and Pacific Islanders of various nationalities and ancestry have been serving in the Navy since the early 19th century.

Navy officials emphasized that the rich history of these cultures, their struggles against adversity to achieve equality, significant contributions to the American experience and the opportunity to build the foundation for a bright future are made reality by some great leaders who share the same heritage.

For more information about the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and their contributions to the Navy, please visit the website www. history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/diversity/asian-americans-pacific-islanders-in-the-navy.html