Navy HHG 2017 webinars make moves go smoothly

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 06, 2017

SUZANNA BRUGLER

Naval Supply Systems Command Global Logistics Support, Deputy Office of Corporate Communications

Naval Supply Systems Command Global Logistics Support (NAVSUP GLS) Household Goods (HHG) h a s scheduled a series of interactive, live webinars to assist Sailors and their families in facilitating military moves, beginning Jan. 10.

The webinars, part of an ongoing effort to help educate Sailors and their families of the HHG process in order to make moves go smoothly, cover moves which are part of a permanent change of station (PCS), a retirement, or separation orders.

The webinars are available via personal phone, tablet, and computer, as well as government computers, and are scheduled from January to May, when the peak HHG season begins.

Below follows the schedule and a short description for each type of move covered in the webinars. Times given are in the Pacific time zone:

• First-time movers: Basic terminology, what can be shipped, your responsibilities, moving company responsibilities, etc. Second Tuesday of the month at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, and May 9)

• Retirees: Final move preparation, storage, etc. Third Tuesday of the month at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, and May 16)

• Moving overseas: What can and cannot be shipped, shipping or storing a vehicle, storage, etc. Third Wednesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (Jan. 18, Feb. 15,March 15, April 19, and May 17)

• Separating from the military: Final move entitlement, storage, etc. Fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, and May 23)

• Moving question and answer: Opportunity to ask any move question. Fourth Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23, April 27, and May 25)

The live webinars will be hosted by the online video conferencing service, GoToMeeting. To access the webinars, follow the guidelines provided below:

• For personal phone or tablet users: download the online GoToMeeting web application, launch the application and use session id number 166349037.

• For personal computer users: the URL is https://global.gotomeetings.com/join/166349037.

• Government computer users: Google Chrome is the recommended browser; the URL is https://global.gotomeetings.com/join/166349037.