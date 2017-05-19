Navy Hale Keiki School celebrates Lei Day

Ho'okele Staff | May 19, 2017

Navy Hale Keiki School

Fourth-grader Lucianna Snyder was honored as the Lei Day queen at Navy Hale Keiki School, May 12.

She received national attention in December during a special moment shared between her and Pearl Harbor survivor Larry Parry at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Snyder escorted Parry to the headstone of one of his fallen comrades, following a private ceremony hosted by Navy Hale Keiki School for Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans at the National Memorial Cemetery.

“I just get it. I just get it now,” Snyder said, as she explained through tears, what she was feeling in that moment of interacting with someone from the Greatest Generation.

“Lucianna embodies the motto and spirit of Navy Hale Keiki School. She is sharing, caring, helpful, and kind. She has empathy for others that is way beyond her years. Her inner beauty always shines, and her beautiful hula really showcases her grace and sweetness,” said Monique Raduziner, Navy Hale Keiki School principal.