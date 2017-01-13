Navy Child and Youth Programs aim to fill more than 200 positions

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 13, 2017

Story and photo by Gaea Armour

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Those who love kids and are in the market for a job, and potential career, have a unique opportunity next week. Navy Child and Youth Programs (CYP) will hold a hiring fair on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in DeRussy Hall at the Hale Koa Hotel in Waikiki.

CYP is looking to fill 280 vacancies, including full time, part time and flexible direct care positions at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands on Kauai for applicants age 18 and older, in all levels of education. Unlike many other job fairs, qualified applicants can potentially walk away with a job offer on the same day.

CYP cares for all ages between 6 weeks old to 18 years at all CYP facilities, such as: Child Development Centers, School Aged Centers, 24/7 care, Teen Center and Youth Sports and Fitness. Various work schedules will be available to include weekends, nights and special events. Benefits include: built-in training for career advancement, competitive wages, guaranteed transfer to other location with permanent change of station move (for military spouses), and access to many base facilities and activities.

Interested applicants must bring necessary forms including an application form, resume, government issued photo ID card, Social Security card, high school diploma, GED or college transcripts, three letters of recommendation (two personal, one personal), and shot records.

Applicants with Veterans Preference (VP) and Military Spousal Employment Preference (MSEP) can get a head start as early as 9 a.m. Interested VP applicants must provide a copy of page four of the DD-214 with all other paperwork. MSEP applicants must provide the Military Spouse Employment Preference Request form with a copy of spouse’s PCS orders.

All other applicants are welcome from 11 a.m. Qualifications screening are scheduled to include interviews, NAF (Non-Appropriated Funds) Human Resources orientation, background checks, pre-drug and health screening. The screenings will be held on-site to determine qualified applicants. Applicants must be prepared to stay between two to four hours.

For more information and to download necessary forms, visit greatlifehawaii.com/cyphiringfair.