Navy approves more tuition assistance semester hours

Ho'okele Staff | May 25, 2018

Chief of Naval Personnel Public Affairs

The Navy announced changes to the Tuition Assistance (TA) program May 21 in NAVADMIN 127/18, lifting the fiscal year limit of 16 semester hours (or equivalent) and allowing Sailors to use TA up to the Department of Defense’s (DOD) fiscal year funding cap of $4,500, effective June 1.

These changes are designed to expand Sailors’ professional development opportunities, enhance degree completion and support Sailor 2025 initiatives to retain the best and brightest talent.

TA will continue to be paid up to the current DOD limits of $250 per semester hour, $166.67 per quarter hour, or $16.67 per clock hour. Tuition exceeding these limits, in addition to fees, books, and instructional materials, will continue to be the Sailor’s responsibility.

Education counselors at the Navy College Virtual Education Center (NCVEC) and overseas Navy College offices are available to discuss Sailors’ goals and to help maximize their TA benefits.

The requirement that Sailors attain a “C” or better for undergraduate courses and a “B” or better for graduate courses remains in effect. Reimbursement will be required from those not attaining these grades.

Sailors who have already reached the former fiscal year limit and have paid for courses using other benefits or their own funds are not eligible for any type of refund or retroactive payment. They may, however, have additional courses funded up to new funding cap.

Sailors are encouraged to review their education plans to take full advantage of this expanded TA authority as well as other opportunities to earn college credit, such as College Level Exam Program (CLEP) and DSST® exams offered through the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Services (DANTES), which can further stretch their TA dollars.

For more information on TA read NAVADMIN 127/18 at www.npc.navy.mil.