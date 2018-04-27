NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor receives second consecutive award

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 27, 2018

Shannon Haney

NAVSUP FLC PH Public Affairs

Flying high on the flagpole yardarm beneath the national ensign at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor is the blue and gold Retention Excellence pennant.

NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor won its second consecutive NAVSUP Retention Excellence Award, April 5. As a result, the command is authorized to continue flying the Retention Excellence pennant and display their gold anchor.

“Accomplishing this feat is a team effort, driven by our strong ‘Ohana’ culture,” said Capt. Eric Morgan, commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “The mentoring by our awesome Chiefs Mess and our engaged senior Sailors creates a family environment that embodies the best of the Navy.”

The NAVSUP Retention Excellence Award program recognizes superior command accomplishment in executing programs and policies, which best enable Sailors to grow and succeed in their Navy careers.

“Ensuring that our Sailors are informed and have the tools to make the best decisions for their future have been contributing factors to our high retention rate,” said Chief Logistics Specialist Michael Lee, command career counselor, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “We are proud to win this award; it reflects the involvement of our senior leadership and the attitude of our command.”

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Tenzin Chokdup, a Sailor who reenlisted for another six years, explained that the Navy helped him focus on his career goals and leads him in a positive direction.

“It was an easy choice to reenlist because I enjoy my job and the people that I work with,” Chokdup said. “I look forward to providing logistics support services in new locations and expanding my life experiences.”

Chokdup said he is excited about his reenlistment and that he is certain NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor has prepared him to be able to handle anything anywhere he goes in his naval career.

“Anything we advise our Sailors to do, we help along the way with mentorship, study time, in-rate training and a strong Chiefs Mess,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Gary Daniels, senior enlisted advisor, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor.

“Your success represents commitment to the growth and development of your Sailors and serves as the foundation of fleet readiness,” said NAVSUP Commander Rear Adm. Jonathan A. Yuen. “Congratulations and well done!”