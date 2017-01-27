NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor organizes enlisted aide training

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

Story and photo by Shannon R. Haney

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor organized enlisted aide training to discuss the changes to the enlisted aide program at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Jan. 18.

The enlisted aide training focuses on the changes to the enlisted aide program following the revision of the Department of Defense Instruction 1315.09, Utilization of Enlisted Aides on personal staffs of general and flag officers. It highlights the duties and responsibilities of the enlisted aides and outlines what they are authorized and not authorized to do.

The group participated in an open discussion on the following topics: supporting events, care of quarters, groundskeeping, caregiving for family members, and preparation of meals.

“My goal is to ensure that the rules and regulations from the updated DoD instruction are clear, and to create camaraderie between the services,” said Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Curtis Addleman, Joint Center for Culinary Excellence.

General and flag officers were invited to this valuable session with their spouses, enlisted aides, and front office members. The training highlighted the importance of the relationship between the general or flag officer, aide, and enlisted aide, to include collaboration with the spouse.

“This training is fantastic and we need more of it,” said Donna O’Shaughnessy, spouse of Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF). “This is a great opportunity to discuss matters together, and with more training the better off the program will be.”

The training also gave an overview of the enlisted aide course, enlisted aide mentorship program, and discussed the support available to enlisted aides.

NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight fleet logistics centers under NAVSUP Global Logistics Support, which provides global logistics, business and support services to fleet, shore and industrial commands of the Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, and allied forces. Services include contracting, regional transportation, fuel, material management, household goods movement support, postal and consolidated mail, warehousing, global logistics and husbanding, hazardous material management and integrated logistics support.

NAVSUP GLS provides global logistics to a global Navy. The command is made up of more than 6,300 military and civilian logistics professionals operating from 105 locations worldwide, providing an extensive array of integrated global logistics and contracting services to Navy, Marine Corps, joint operational units, and allied forces across all warfare enterprises.