NAVFAC Hawaii holds change of command

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 27, 2018

Story and photo by Denise Emsley

NAVFAC Hawaii Public Affairs

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii held a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), July 18.

Capt. Marc R. Delao, Civil Engineer Corps (CEC), relieved Capt. Richard D. Hayes III, CEC, and took command of NAVFAC Hawaii’s highly-skilled 1,250-plus federal civilian workforce as well as 225 Navy and Air Force personnel.

During his farewell remarks, Hayes thanked the many commands, partnering organizations, and individuals who made his time in Hawaii significant and memorable.

He specifically addressed his immediate team, “To the men and women of NAVFAC Hawaii, I am so very proud to have been a member of your impressive team and to have experienced and shared your countless accomplishments and achievements. I thank you for your tireless support to our warfighters and all of our customers whether it be providing services to the surge of ships during RIMPAC or the daily task of ensuring the lights are on, the water is running or a project is finished on time. You all do an outstanding job and I will forever treasure the time I have had as your commanding officer. This has been the very best tour of my career. You made it so.”

Guest speaker Rear Adm. John W. Korka commended Hayes for his leadership and presented him with the Legion of Merit medal for his exceptional accomplishments as commanding officer of NAVFAC Hawaii and regional engineer commander of Navy Region Hawaii from June 2016 to July 2018.

“Capt. Hayes applied his vision, his deep sense of responsibility, and technical expertise ensuring NAVFAC Hawaii was properly trained and prepared for supporting shore requirements and maintaining the high level of shore readiness for our Pacific Fleet,” Korka said.

“The command has performed amazingly, sometimes under great pressure, and you have been there for our Navy.”

During his tour at NAVFAC Hawaii, Hayes’ commitment to excellence and focus on future growth and progress while supporting Pacific Fleet and other supported commands resulted in numerous accomplishments.

Hayes will report to his next assignment as commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia in August.

Delao grew up in Marysville, California. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering.

He holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and completed the Wharton School of Business Executive Development Program at the University of Pennsylvania. Delao is a licensed professional engineer in the state of New Mexico and a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps.

Prior to reporting to NAVFAC Hawaii, Delao was the chief of staff, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.