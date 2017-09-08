NAVFAC Hawaii clears unwanted, overgrown vegetation

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 08, 2017

Ensign Makeedra Hayes

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii removed about 130 trees, trimmed approximately 80 remaining trees, and cut down all vegetation to ground level in 20 days, in a project lasting from Aug. 8 to 28.

The project took place next to Bougainville Child Development Center, Navy Hale Keiki School and Radford High School, which are all facilities that recently started their 2017 school year. With the school year in full swing, the Navy wanted to make sure that the property they owned was no safety hazard to the many children that walk past it every day, as well as discouraging any criminal activity surrounding the schools.

“This is Navy property adjacent to an active grade school and high school, and this action made the area safer for students,” said Jon Grindle, facility management specialist.

This project has served as the catalyst for NAVFAC to take on more projects to maintain safe Navy-owned properties in the Honolulu area, while working on a limited budget. They are already finalizing the details to start their next brush clearing and tree-trimming project.

Their next project will take place at the bottom of Valkenburgh Street where it connects to the Nimitz Highway under the viaduct, along the side of the Navy Marine Golf Course fence.

Photos by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stoltz