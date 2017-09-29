Naval Health Clinic Hawaii wins defensive battle

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 29, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho’okele

In a tough defensive effort by both teams, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH) converted their point after touch-down (PAT) on their only score of the game.

Turns out, that’s all they needed, as NHCH squeezed past 15th Comptroller Squadron (15 CPTS), 7-6, on Sept. 26 in an intramural Gold Division game at Ward Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

NHCH trailed going into halftime at 6-0, but took their opening drive in the second half 17 yards, off a turnover, to tie the score at 6-6.

The team then completed their conversion point to go ahead, before handing it over to their defense to preserve the lead and gain the win.

“I tell you what, our defense won the game for us tonight,” said NHCH quarterback Lt. Cmdr. Josh Miller. “We struggled a bit on offense, but the defense stayed with us. They got us the ball back and never gave up.”

NHCH defense came out to play right from the start, when they held off the 15 CPTS from breaking the plane at the NHCH one-yard line.

However, Miller got his second pass of the night picked off by 1st Lt. Taylor Hanley, who returned the turnover to the NHCH 19-yard line.

On the next play, 15 CPTS quarterback Master Sgt. Dustin Hindel pitched the ball out to Hanley, who broke right and then turned inside to the middle of the field, before going all the way to the house.

The 15 CPTS got their second pick of the night on the next NHCH series, as 2nd Lt. Kellen Hall stole a Miller toss for a first and 20 on the NHCH 31.

Once again, the NHCH defense flexed but didn’t break.

After Hindel drove the 15 CPTS down to the NHCH eight-yard line, defensive back Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Charlton Dyke got the first interception of the game for NHCH, but had to be taken off the field due to an ankle injury.

Starting from their own 18, the NHCH offense finally showed some life by driving down to the 15 CPTS 10-yard line on just three plays.

On second down, Miller rolled to his left and tossed a strike to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Scott Cummings, who was moving inside of the end zone.

Instead of grabbing the football for a touchdown, Cummings dropped the pass as time ran out in the first half.

The 15 CPTS started with the ball to kick off the second half. However, after only two plays from the line of scrimmage, Hindel got picked off for the second time in the game on a steal by Lt. jg. Cahall Lid-dell.

With the ball on the 15 CTPS 17-yard line, Miller misfired on his first two attempts, but on the third play the QB went back to Cummings in the end zone for a touchdown.

“We tell them all the time to forget the last play,” Miller said. “I’m keep going to the guys. If they’re open, I’m going to throw them the ball.”

After the converted PAT put NHCH out in front, the ball-hawking secondary of the team’s defense stepped up to halt two 15 CTPS drives.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bradley Williams picked up his first interception of the game to stop one drive and then got another pick to end the game.

“Last week we worked on blocking, worked on our line work and they really put on a show,” Miller said. “I didn’t feel much pressure at all today. So we’ll just keep working. Anytime you play, defense always jells first and offense takes a little more finesse. We’re not there yet, we’ve got packages that we’re still putting in, but we’ll get there.”