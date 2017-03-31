Naval Health Clinic Hawaii squeaks past HIANG

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 31, 2017

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

When two top teams square off against each other, you can expect a battle that could go either way.

In a low-scoring affair, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH) did just enough to tilt the contest in their favor. Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Aaron McMillian scored in the early minutes of the game to provide the only goal in the matchup for a 1-0 win over Hawaii Air National Guard (HIANG) on March 25 at Earhart Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The victory leapfrogged NHCH into sole possession of second place in the White Division with a record of 3-0-2, while HIANG lost for the first time this season to see their record drop to 3-1.

The HIANG, which played the entire game without any substitutions, still fought until the very end, but NHCH’s overall speed and quickness seemed too tough for HIANG to crack.

“We didn’t actually notice that they didn’t have any subs until halftime,” McMillian said. “We asked them at halftime if they had any subs and they said no. So we said, OK, you all must be tired then.”

From the start, the game appeared to have all the markings of a shootout as NHCH pushed the ball upfield at a breakneck pace.

Within the first couple of minutes, NHCH attempted three shots on goal and didn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Then, on the team’s fourth possession, McMillian found himself all alone with the ball at the left sideline.

Pushing the ball forward, McMillian freed himself for an open shot on goal and followed through with a perfect kick to the net for the only score of the game.

He said that he was disappointed about not getting on the scoreboard sooner, so he knew he had to make good on the attempt.

“I think we could have been more successful,” he said. “I think we played a little bit too back and I think we could have done better.”

Realizing the importance of his kick on goal, McMillian said that all he had to do was stay cool and put the ball right where it needed to be.

“I was like, I’m going to take my time,” he said. “I looked around and didn’t see anybody coming at me, so I was just going to take my time and put it in the far right corner. That’s what I did.”

From that point on, NHCH used their overall speed and quickness to their advantage to really put the clamps down on HIANG.

Seems like any time a 50-50 ball came into play, NHCH was right there on the spot to claim the free ball and keep the HIANG chasing after them.

“I think we have too much speed,” McMillian said. “At the same time its good because we don’t have too many teams who have fast players, so they’re having to play keep up with us every time there’s a 50-50 ball and we get the advantage on the keeper, when we’re one-onone.”

Still, while NHCH has yet to experience a defeat in the division, McMillian said that he feels there is a lot of room to grow for the team.

“There’s a lot of improvement,” he said. “Our communication is not so good right now and teamwork has to improve, but today was a good game.”