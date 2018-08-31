Naval Academy takes on UH tomorrow

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 31, 2018

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

The U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Foundation plans several events in conjunction with the University of Hawaii (UH) vs. USNA Military Appreciation Night football game at 5 p.m. tomorrow as the UH Rainbow Warriors host USNA at Aloha Stadium.

This will be the UH Rainbow Warriors’ first home game of the season. The pre-game show will feature the Navy League honoring a key spouse from each component, including Hawaii Air National Guard, Hawaii Army National Guard and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. A key spouse is one who has functioned as the communication and organization focal point for a unit that is deployed in the theater of hostile operations, or hardship situation, during this year. The halftime show will feature marching units from around Oahu.

For more information on how to purchase Navy vs. UH football game tickets, visit http://alohastadium.hawaii.gov/.

USNA upcoming events:

• Friday, Aug. 31 at noon: Luncheon with the USNA superintendent at the Plaza Club in Honolulu

• Friday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.: Pep Rally and reception at the Hale

Koa garden

• Saturday, Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m.: USNA admissions informational presentation at Dillingham Hall, Punahou School

• Saturday, Sept. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m.: Alumni Tailgate at Rainbow Bay Marina’s A-frame pavilion

Visit www.usnahawaii.net to purchase tickets.