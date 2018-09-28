Native American group honors fallen warriors

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 28, 2018

Story and photo by Erin Huggins

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Affairs

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) assisted the National Park Service with hosting the American Culture Association of Oregon, in performing a “Feather Placement” ceremony at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument’s Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, Sept. 24.

The ceremony took place on the lanai at the visitor center. JBPHH coordinated ceremonial support (including military members to be recognized and joint service color guard). The ceremony honored Native Americans who served in World War II and during the attack on Oahu, Dec. 7, 1941.

“In the native community we honor our veterans by placing a feather at their grave,” said Allen Truesdale, the event’s organizer. “It shows the people that he was a veteran. We are doing this to honor all who went down, all who survived, all military, and all veterans, especially people of Hawaii and a native people. As warriors we honor our fellow warriors.”

A number of Native Americans served in World War II as Navajo code talkers. Using the Navajo language, these service members were able to communicate crucial messages during the War in the Pacific.