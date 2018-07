Ho'okele Staff | Jul 06, 2018

U.S. Navy Ensign Matthew Shea, assistant fleet bandmaster for the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, conducts an ensemble of musicians from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Republic of Indonesia Navy, and Pacific Fleet Band during the Rim of the Pacific exercise 2018 International Band Concert at Fort DeRussy Beach Park, July 3.

U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Jason Abrams