National conference inspires Joint Base Keystone Club

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 17, 2017

Zayne Hyider

Youth Writer, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center

Photos by Zachary Pigott

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center

Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hick-am’s (JBPHH) Keystone Club participated in the 50th National Keystone Conference in Chicago from Feb. 27 to March 4.

The JBPHH Keystone Club was selected by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) to be fully funded and represent the Pacific region Military Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) clubs during this conference. The JBPHH Keystone Club was recognized for their various community service projects around JBPHH and mentoring of school age youth during the Keystone charter year from Sept. 1 to the present.

Keystone is BGCA’s most dynamic teen program. It affords teens an opportunity to gain valuable leadership and service experience planning and implementing activities and programs in teen outreach, community service, career preparation, and academic success.

Every year BGCA gathers Keystone Clubs from all around the world to one giant conference they call the National Key-stone Conference. The National Keystone Conference provides Keystoners with positive opportunities to engage and socialize with peers, explore teen issues relevant to their lives, and develop skills to support and enhance service and leadership efforts in their clubs and communities.

At the Keystone conference the JBPHH teens engaged in workshops relating to resiliency, re-integration of loved ones after deployment, saving and planning for college, American College Testing Program (ACT) prep, college and workforce expo, and much more. Large group sessions exposed them to inspirational guest speakers such as the rapper Common, Ian Humphreys and Jim Clark, who is the president and CEO of BGCA, to name a few.

“It was really fun and exciting! The workshops gave me a lot of information to help improve our efficiency as a Keystone Club,” said Simmone Courtney, JBPHH Keystone member.

Participants said the whole experience left the JBPHH Key-stone Club inspired and motivated to continue their work in the community and be leaders among their peers.

For more information regarding the Teen Center, call 488-0418 or check their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jbphhteencenter.