Nasty Pac strong comeback leads to second victory in Red Division match

Ho'okele Staff | May 12, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Never say quit and good things often happen.

After falling behind early in the game, Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (Nasty Pac) battled back to steal two runs in their final at-bat and take a 8-7 win over Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Spooks on May 9. The action took place in a Red Division intramural softball game at Millican Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The evenly matched teams both entered the game with matching 1-1 records and confirmed their compatibility with their tight showdown.

“We just tell ourselves keep at it and don’t give up,” said Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Miguel Calindo, who was a key player in the team’s comeback. “I’m always ready to win.”

In the top of the first inning, Calindo jumpstarted Nasty Pac by driving in the team’s first run with a oneout single.

A fielding error in the outfield by the Spooks allowed another runner to cross home plate to give Nasty Pac a 2-0 lead.

The lead, however, wouldn’t last long, as the Spooks took advantage of an inning that was full of errors by Nasty Pac fielders.

After the Spooks paired singles to open the bottom of the first, Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 2nd Class Shawn Hackworth lofted a deep fly ball for a sacrifice to drive in the team’s first run.

Four errors and a walk later, the Spooks added four more runs to take a 5-2 lead heading into the second.

Down by three, Nasty Pac was forced into comeback mode and started to peck away at the Spooks with one run in the top of the second.

Machinist’s Mate (Weapons) 1st Class Ventavious Bell picked up an RBI with a single to cut the lead down to two.

Two more errors by Nasty Pac in the bottom of the frame, however, delayed the comeback. Fielding miscues allowed Yeoman 1st Class Corey Baker to score from third to re-extend the advantage back to three at 6-3.

Then, after both teams failed to score in the third inning, Nasty Pac closed the gap again by scoring a run on an error to make it 6-4.

A run-scoring double by Hackworth seemed to regain momentum for the Spooks, as the team was looking pretty good with 7-4 lead heading into the top of the fifth.

Instead, Nasty Pac got a one-out single by Calindo to regain momentum and help the team go on to score two runs in the inning and trail by only one run at 7-6.

NIOC got the first two runners on base in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn’t push an insurance run in, as time was about to expire.

Nasty Pac, in their final at-bat, came down to their final out with runners at third and first base.

Machinist’s Mate (Weapons) 1st Class Jon Beattie stroked a single to tie the score and then, with two runners on, Calindo smashed a double to chase in the go-ahead and game-winning run.

“I wanted to hit it over the fence,” said Calindo about his game-winning double. “It went foul and then I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got to back up now and hit short center.'”

The comeback, Calindo said, wraps up the makeup of the team, which will come every night to battle hard.

He added that he can’t wait to see how this team progresses and what it can do if it gets to the playoffs.

“This is our first time playing together as a team,” he said. “For right now, we’re just having fun, but once the playoffs come around we’re definitely all business.”