My Navy Portal update

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 15, 2017

Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs

Sailors can see four updates when they log into My Navy Portal (MNP), as of Dec. 6.

MNP is designed to combine personnel, training and education websites for Sailors into one easy-to-use location at https://my.navy.mil. The site provides Sailors with a single self-service portal to manage their careers from the day they join to the day they separate.

The latest updates are:

• The login page has a new look and gives Sailors the option of a low or high bandwidth site. The “Quick Links” and “About MNP” pages have also been redesigned to be more user-friendly.

• A new appointment scheduler feature allows Sailors to make and manage appointments with a Navy College education counselor for career and voluntary education (VOLED) guidance and to set up taking academic and foreign language tests. The scheduler is in the “Training, Education, Qualifications” Career and Life Event section.

This complements services already offered by the Navy College Program website and mobile application, as well as language testing managed by the Center for Language, Regional Expertise and Culture.

• As a result of Sailor feedback, the General Military Training (GMT) page has been redesigned so that course listings are now in a format that is easier to read and understand, making it easier to complete mandatory training. The new GMT page is found by going to “Professional Resources,” “General Skills Training” and then “General Military Training (GMT).”

• MNP now has 10 Career and Life Event (CLE) categories, which organize content based on real tasks that Sailors must perform to manage their careers. The “Collateral Duty” CLE has been removed and the information added into the “Performance” CLE.

Sailors can also visit the feedback section or use the page-specific feedback feature and can contact 1-855-NAVY-311 (1-855-628-9311), submit a service request through MNP or email MNP_helpdesk@navy.mil.